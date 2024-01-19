Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 130,973 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 73,086 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

