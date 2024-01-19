Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBI opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

