Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.3 %

CRL stock opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

