Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,672 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of MGM Resorts International worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,903,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after buying an additional 851,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.0 %

MGM opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

