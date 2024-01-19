Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 50,254 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,254 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of BorgWarner worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

