Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,157 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $24,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

