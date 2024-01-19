Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

