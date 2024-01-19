TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Tilray worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.94 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tilray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

