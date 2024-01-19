Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,628 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

