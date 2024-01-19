Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 57,084 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,084 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $82,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $268.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $268.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day moving average of $245.49.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

