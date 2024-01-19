The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

