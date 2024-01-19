The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,192 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $125,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

