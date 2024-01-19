The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $357.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

