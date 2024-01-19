The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 115,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.27. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

