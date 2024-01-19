The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.8% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 814,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,766,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

