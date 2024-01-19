The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

