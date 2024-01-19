The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

