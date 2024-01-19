The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $198.35 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $199.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

