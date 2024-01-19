Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 99,914 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 789% compared to the typical volume of 11,233 put options.

RH stock opened at $254.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average is $300.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

