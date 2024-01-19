Tufton Oceanic Assets (SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on February 9th

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance
Shares of SHIP opened at GBX 1.09 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.43. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.17 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98.
Insider Transactions at Tufton Oceanic Assets
In other news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 1,268 shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £1,242.64 ($1,581.17). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.
