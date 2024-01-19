U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.18

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 123549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $806.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in U.S. Silica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 87,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after acquiring an additional 332,040 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in U.S. Silica by 24.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

