UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.77% of UFP Technologies worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $160.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

In other news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,890.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.