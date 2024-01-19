Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.