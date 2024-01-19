Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $160.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

