Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,104,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $111.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.