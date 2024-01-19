Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

