Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,185.00 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,137.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,156.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

