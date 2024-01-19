Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $872.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.95 and a 1 year high of $877.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

