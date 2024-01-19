Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.



The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

