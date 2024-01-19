Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 207.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,816. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,722.02 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,625.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,555.70. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

