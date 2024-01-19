Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $159.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.