Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $128.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.