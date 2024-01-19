Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 109,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 295,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.