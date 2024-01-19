Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $610.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $379.10 and a one year high of $647.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.