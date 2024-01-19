Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

