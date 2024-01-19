Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,490,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 80,740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,330,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

DEA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

