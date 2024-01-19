Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

VLO stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

