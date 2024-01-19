Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.63.

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.17 and its 200 day moving average is $234.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

