Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after buying an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

