Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Northwest Pipe worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWPX. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NWPX stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

