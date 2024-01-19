Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $382,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

NYSE TDY opened at $432.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

