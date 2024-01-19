Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,108,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $306.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

