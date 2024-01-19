Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,874 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.67 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.