Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.