Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $222,907.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Okta Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

