Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $397,031,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

