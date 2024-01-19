Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 383.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 257,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after buying an additional 204,038 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.91 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

