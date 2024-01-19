Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $73,000 in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Southland in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southland in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southland in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southland

In other Southland news, COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 16,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $106,821.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,216,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $33,613.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,718,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 16,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $106,821.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,216,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 36,419 shares of company stock worth $186,109 over the last ninety days.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.14.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.47 million during the quarter.

Southland Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

