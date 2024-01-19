Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 254,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $125.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

