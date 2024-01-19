Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

